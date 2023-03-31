Oraimo Unveils The Freepods 4 With An Active Noise Cancellation & Sound App (Pics)

Hello Nairalanders

Smartphone accessories and lifestyle brand oraimo has announced the launch of it’s lastest TWS earbuds, oraimo Freepods 4. It’s the successor to the Freepods 3 that was launched in 2021.

The brand made the announcement yesterday on it’s official social media channels, the Freepods 4 is equipped with the lastest active noise cancellation technology that can reduce environment noise up to 30dB.

The new device also have a transparency mode that give users the flexibility to stay aware of the happenings around them.

One of the remarkable thing about the oraimo Freepods 4 is it oraimo sound app which comes with a sleek User Interface allows user to customise the equaliser.

The device also comes with an impressive battery life of up to 36hours, a 5 minutes charge with it’s super fast charging technology can give you up to 100mins music listening time.

It also features a game mode to reduce latency when playing the lastest Call Of Duty or PUBG.

The device has an IPX5 splash proof and also sweat protection.

What do you think about the device?