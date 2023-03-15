Oshiomhole’s Criticisms Of Emefiele And CBN’s Naira Redesign Policy (Video)

Old Naira Notes Legal-CBN: A Recap Of Oshiomhole’s Fight Against The CBN’s Anti-people Policy (Video)

Nigerians are currently celebrating the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive which is consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes will be legal tender until December 31, 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCWHFDiskeE

It is regrettable that the policy did not only incite the nation against the APC, but it also caused economic, political, and social crisis as the country was brought to a halt, leading to numerous deaths.

Here is a brief collection of Oshiomhole’s anti-CBN campaign in various nooks and crannies throughout Edo State. Oshiomhole fought heroically against the cabal that was determined to make Nigerians suffer simply so they could sabotage the electoral process.

Oshiomhole has demonstrated that he has always stood with the people, both inside and outside of government. Look at his bravery in these beautiful videos.https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/old-naira-notes-remains-legal-cbn-a-recap-of-oshiomhole-fighting-the-cbn-policy-video/

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline.