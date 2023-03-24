Oshiomhole’s Leadership Role A Great Booster For The APC – Omo-Ikirodah

Adams Oshiomhole’s Leadership Role A Great Booster For The APC ( Synopsis Of 2023 Elections)

What happens now that the general elections are over? To me, it is the question that every Nigerian should be asking, since after elections comes governance.

If we carefully examine the recent elections, we will see that, while the elections provided some surprises, they also highlighted many other elements that indicate that Nigerians are still not ready to effect the required change that they so desperately desire.

For instance voters in the general elections since 2015 have been depleting even with a greater proportion of registered voters yet the votes keep dwindling.

It is now considered to be an impressive 53.7 percent of the voting population that participated in the 2011 election. By 2015, it had fallen to 43.7%, and by 2019 it had fallen to 34.75%. Fast forward to 2023, and only 25,286,616 of Nigeria’s eligible voters—or 28.63%—were actually casting ballots.

Well that would be a subject for another day as to why Nigerians have failed to come out in large numbers and elect the leaders they need despite the huge complaints seen everywhere.

We have compiled a summary of the most recent elections, including those for the Edo State House of Assembly, the National Assembly, and the presidency.

We witnessed a tsunami during the presidential election, with the LP spreading like wildfire throughout the state to the point where the PDP finished in a distant third place.

Then, for the HOA election, the LP also pulled off some impressive stunts, but they were thwarted by the alleged Obaseki MAGO MAGO apparatus, which was characterised by multiple voting, intimidation, ballot snatching, and a host of other irregularities that astounded the electorates in some areas of Edo South.

But, despite the LP’s surprises and the wuruwuru by Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, Edo North stood strong under Oshiomhole’s leadership, making the party a larger stakeholder in the APC at the state and even in the south-south.

The APC now has more senatorial and House of Representatives seats in Edo State, with 8 seats so far in the House of Assembly, which constitutes a major accomplishment for the APC given that the PDP is the state’s ruling party.

When comparing EDHA elections to those of IMO, Ebonyi, Lagos, APGA, and every other state with a ruling party, it is clear that the APC was clearly on the ground as an opposition party in Edo.

Consider states where OBI fever was prevalent, such as Ebonyi, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Imo, and other south-eastern and south-south states, and observe which senatorial districts Jagaban won even in those where APC candidates were successful in winning their senatorial bids but were unable to win their senatorial districts for Tinubu.

However, Oshiomhole’s district in Edo, which appears to be the headquarters for zero tolerance for Anti Obidients, delivered WELLA for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This doesn’t mean that Edo North doesn’t know what it wants; rather, it means that they have faith in Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole’s ability to stand up for them and defend them, which involves showing them the way to go.

You cannot expect to deliver for your party if you spend years away from the electorate and then rush home thirty days before an election. Leaders must make themselves accessible.

For Adams Oshiomhole, who has never shied away from a fight, it was a matter of righting the wrongs he committed by bringing in Obaseki, who is more of a destroyer than anything close to a unifier.

Because of the intimidating strength of the Obidient movement, which was in those areas very unruly and hostile, it was a taboo in some states and even some districts to campaign for Tinubu and his party.

We observed APC candidates in those fervent Obi areas negotiating their candidatures for the House of Representatives, the Senate, and Obi for President more like what we refer to as double face barrel. Oshiomhole defied the odds by campaigning for Tinubu and his party in such areas.

Oshiomhole spoke about the big issues and how Tinubu intends to address them, such as the persistent student strike, the DISCOs and their robbery on estimation billing, the dubious fuel subsidy, which sees the country spending N7 trillion a year to subsidize petroleum products, the current FOREX fraud, and so many other scams entrenched in governance.

Oshiomhole’s leadership role was a huge boost for the APC in the South-South and helped the party a lot. The moral of this story is to always be at your best in whatever capacity you find yourself in, regardless of what you have to benefit from. Oshiomhole left power about seven years ago and is still the most celebrated leader in Edo State.

He who does not take advantage of the opportunity today will not be able to take advantage of the opportunity tomorrow, so pay attention to the voice of wisdom, do good while you can in all ways, and ALWAYS. No one is born great, but great people do emerge while others sleep.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/adams-oshiomholes-leadership-role-a-great-booster-for-the-apc-synopsis-of-2023-elections/