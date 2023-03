Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau: Osimhen and Chukwueze Led Praise and Worship During New Player Initiation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T67qvHqXNFs

Ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze led praise and worship in the Super Eagles camp during the new players’ initiation.

The Nigerian super eagle faces Guinea Bissau tomorrow in the Africa Cup of Nation Qualification.