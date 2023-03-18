Osinbajo Arrives In Ikenne Ahead Of Governorship Election, Meets Party Leaders (Pics)

*STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE*

*VP OSINBAJO IN IKENNE, MEETS PARTY LEADERS AHEAD OF GUBER, STATE ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS*

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo today arrived in his hometown, Ikenne in Ogun State, ahead of the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections tomorrow.

On arrival, the VP held consultations with leaders and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne Local Government at the Legacy Centre in the town.

APC leaders who met with the Vice President included Member of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Adewunmi Onanuga representing Remo Federal Constituency and some Ward Chairmen and Local Government Councillors. The Ward Chairmen include Hon. Kunle Orelaja, Hon Niran Salau, and Hon. Segun Awomuti, while the LG Councilors included Hon. Idowu Matonmi and Kayode Shodiyan.

While welcoming the Vice President, the APC stakeholders expressed appreciation for his national service and contributions in the Ikenne LGA.

The VP and his wife will be voting tomorrow at Polling Unit at Egunrege in Ikenne.

*Laolu Akande*

*Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity*

*Office of the Vice President*

*17th March 2023*