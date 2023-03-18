Osinbajo Attends Funeral Service Of Pastor Adefarasin’s Mother (Photos)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo attend the Church Funeral Service of Mrs. Hilda Adefarasin at the Guiding Light Church in Ikoyi, Lagos. 17th March, 2023.
