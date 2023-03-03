The International Press Centre (IPC) has asked the federal government and security agencies to probe the various attacks on journalists during the February 25 elections.

In a report on journalists’ safety during the February 2023 presidential and national assembly elections, the IPC revealed that more than 20 journalists were attacked.

The journalists were covering the elections for their platforms: Punch Newspaper, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Daily Post, Upfront News Magazine, Television Continental (TVC), Radio Nigeria, Peoples Gazette and Wikki Times.

According to the report, the journalists were subjected to harassment and intimidation in Rivers, Oyo, Bayelsa, Ondo, Anambra, Lagos, Bauchi State and the FCT.

Some of the perpetrators were police personnel, angry youths and political thugs, revealed the report.

While condemning the attacks, the IPC urged the government, INEC and security agencies to prioritise the safety of journalists ahead of and during the March 11 gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

Political parties were also tasked to advise their supporters to refrain from threatening and attacking journalists.

Meanwhile, the attacks on journalists negate the provision of the Nigerian media code of election coverage, which mandates the government at all levels, and its agencies and officials to ensure the safety of journalists during electoral processes.

The code also directs the government to ensure prompt investigation and prosecution of any individual or group accused of assault, harassment, intimidation or other crimes against the media and journalists during electoral processes.

https://fij.ng/article/report-over-20-journalists-attacked-during-presidential-election/