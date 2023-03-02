Pastor Enoch Adeboye Is 81-Years-Old Today

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Daddy, Happy birthday to you sir. I tapped into your grace of longevity, mercy, blessing and anoiting from God. May the Lord give you more years with good health in Jesus name.

Congratulations Sir.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy