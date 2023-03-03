PDP Behind Naira Redesign Policy To Win Elections, El-Rufai Alleges

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the Naira redesign policy was the plan of the Peoples Democratic Party to win the 2023 general elections.

He added that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, deceived the president into assenting to the policy.

He made this known in a live broadcast aired on AriseTv following the Supreme court judgement to use the old naira till Dec 31.

El-Rufai said, “First let me say that this a policy of the PDP. Emefiele was appointed Central bank governor by the PDP originally.

“So let’s not forget where he came from and he is the one that put this policy together to help the PDP win the 2023 general elections and deceived the president into thinking it is possible to withdraw two trillion naira from circulation and reprint everything in three months.

“No country in the world history has done it. He deceived the president gave the president wrong information and the attorney general.”

https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1631686792603750403?t=g6xik83M4uUbQyCrI0l5Ng&s=19

