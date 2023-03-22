PDP Wins All 32 Seats In Rivers State House Of Assembly

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike; has swept all the 32 seats in Rivers State House of Assembly in a historic landslide victory over any opposition in the state’s political history.

The PDP is the incumbent party and among the eighteen political parties that participated in the just concluded State Assembly elections.

The election had earlier been postponed from March 11, to March 18,2023.

The postponement was due to the commission’s inability to promptly commence reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines utilized during the February 25 presidential election to enable their use in the state elections.

INEC was earlier restrained from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until due inspection was conducted and Certified True Copies (CTC) issued to candidates who are challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

After the conduct of the election on Saturday, March 18, and collation of results in the affected units on Saturday, the PDP has officially won in all the state constituencies, leaving no room for any opposition party in the State Assembly.

The results were announced by the Returning Officers of the 32 constituencies.

Winners of Rivers State House of Assembly for 2023 Election.

1. Abua/Odual – Dominic Iderima

2. Ahoada East 1 – Mrs Queen Williams.

3. Ahoada East 2 – Rt Hon Ehe O. Edison.

4. Ahoada West – Sokari Goodboy Sokari.

5. Akuku-Toru 1 – Asuah Mensah Jack.

6. Akuku-Toru 2 – Opuende Lolo Isaiah.

7. Andoni – Ofiks Kabangs Christopher.

8. Asari-Toru 1 – Tekena Wellington Granville.

9. Asari-Toru 2 – Enemi Alabo George.

10. Bonny – Victor Oko Jumbo.

11. Degema – Abbey Peter.

12. Eleme – Igwe Obey Aforji.

13. Emohua – Chief/Mrs Justina Emeji.

14. Etche 1 – Onwuka Ignatius.

15. Etche 2 – Chimezie Nwankwo.

16. Gokana – Dumle Maol.

17. Ikwerre 1 – Prince Lemchi Nyeche.

18. Khana 1 – Mrs Barile Nwakoh.

19. Khana 2 – Barr. Dunebari Loolo.

20. Obio/Akpor 1 – Amaewhule Martin Chike.

21. Obio/Akpor 2 – Mrs Emilia Lucky Amadi.

22. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni 1 – Frankline U. Nwabochi.

23. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni 2 – Mrs Nkemuika I. Ezekwe.

24. Ogu/Bolo – Davids Anold Okobiriari.

25. Okrika – Somiari Stewart Linda.

26. Omuma – Nwankwo Sylvanus.

27. Opobo/Nkoro – Orubienimigha Adolphus T.

28. Oyigbo – Gerald Oforji.

29. Port Harcourt 1 – Solomon Wami.

30. Port Harcourt 2 – Tonye Smart Adoki.

31. Port Harcourt 3 – Azeru Opara.

32. Tai – Ngbar Bernard Baridamue.

