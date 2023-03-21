PDP’s Lawal Unseats APC Governor Matawalle, Wins Zamfara Governorship Election

ZAMFARA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS
1. Zurmi LGA
APC – 21,027
PDP – 24,328✓
2. Anka LGA
APC – 10156
PDP – 17,116✓
3. Bukuyum LGA
APC – 10321
PDP – 24,341✓
4. Bungudu LGA
APC 24,865
PDP 47,464✓
5. Gummi LGA
APC 20,263
PDP 27,929✓
6. Bakura LGA
APC 41,063✓
PDP 19,455
7. Talata Mafara LGA
APC 41,280✓
PDP 22,236
8. Tsafe LGA
APC 25,805
PDP 42,188✓
9. Shinkafi LGA
APC 13,408
PDP 13,435✓
10. Maru LGA
APC 10646
PDP 22036✓
11. Gusau LGA
APC 32,172
PDP 64,710✓
12. Kaura LGA
APC: 26,472
PDP: 31,236✓
13. Birnin Magaji LGA
APC 9,643✓
PDP 8,991
14. Maradun LGA
APC 24,855✓
PDP 12,261
TOTAL:
APC 311976
PDP 377726✓
PDP’s Dauda Lawal Unseats Zamfara Gov Matawalle In Stunning Upset
In what may be described as the biggest upset of the general elections, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Dauda Lawal has unseated Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Lawal the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes, after he defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 311,976.
He was announced as the winner in Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.https://www.channelstv.com/2023/03/21/pdps-dauda-lawal-unseats-gov-matawalle-in-stunning-upset/