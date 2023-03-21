PDP’s Lawal Unseats APC Governor Matawalle, Wins Zamfara Governorship Election

ZAMFARA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS

1. Zurmi LGA

APC – 21,027

PDP – 24,328✓

2. Anka LGA

APC – 10156

PDP – 17,116✓

3. Bukuyum LGA

APC – 10321

PDP – 24,341✓

4. Bungudu LGA

APC 24,865

PDP 47,464✓

5. Gummi LGA

APC 20,263

PDP 27,929✓

6. Bakura LGA

APC 41,063✓

PDP 19,455

7. Talata Mafara LGA

APC 41,280✓

PDP 22,236

8. Tsafe LGA

APC 25,805

PDP 42,188✓

9. Shinkafi LGA

APC 13,408

PDP 13,435✓

10. Maru LGA

APC 10646

PDP 22036✓

11. Gusau LGA

APC 32,172

PDP 64,710✓

12. Kaura LGA

APC: 26,472

PDP: 31,236✓

13. Birnin Magaji LGA

APC 9,643✓

PDP 8,991

14. Maradun LGA

APC 24,855✓

PDP 12,261

TOTAL:

APC 311976

PDP 377726✓

PDP’s Dauda Lawal Unseats Zamfara Gov Matawalle In Stunning Upset

In what may be described as the biggest upset of the general elections, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Dauda Lawal has unseated Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Lawal the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes, after he defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 311,976.

He was announced as the winner in Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.https://www.channelstv.com/2023/03/21/pdps-dauda-lawal-unseats-gov-matawalle-in-stunning-upset/