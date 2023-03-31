Pete Edochie Speaks On The Death Of His Grandson; ‘People Like Him Don’t Last’

‘He was unusual’, Pete Edochie mourns grandson

*My grandson was unusual person, very brilliant and easy-going —Pete Edochie

LAGOS—Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, yesterday, lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

The son died two months after Edochie celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, Mary Edochie.

Confirming the sad news to Vanguard, yesterday, Pete Edochie said his son, Yul, called him on the telephone, Wednesday, informing him that Kambilichukwu fell down while playing football with his school mates and developed a seizure.

According to him, the deceased was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital, Lagos, where he died hours later.

The legendary actor said his family started praying for the child immediately Yul called him on the telephone about the sad incident.

Edochie said: “Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry no matter the situation.

He may change his composure, but he was definitely a very unusual person in so many respects.”

“He was so accomplished. I always tell my son that I don’t like people excelling like this in any thing they are involved in. Experience has taught me that such people don’t last long.”

Edochie said it was unfortunate that his grandson died while he had shown great promise.

Meanwhile, both Yul and his first wife, May, haven’t broken their silence since the incident.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2023/03/pete-edochie-mourns-grandsons-death/amp/