Peter Obi Applauds LP For Reviewing Imo Governorship Nomination Form

Earlier: https://www.nairaland.com/7631269/labour-party-changes-imo-state

I thank the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, and the NWC for heeding to my appeal, and reviewing the nomination fee for the governorship form downwards to N15m.

I applaud them for also agreeing to refund the cost of the form to the family of a deceased aspirant Chief Humphrey Anumudu from Imo State; and also agreeing to refund part of the payment to those who already bought the forms.

These gestures, reflect Labour Party’s responsiveness to the yearnings of Nigerians. -PO
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1640811985230090247?t=5PxRVO6dKY80ZwKTx-jmSA&s=19

