Peter Obi Blames #EndINEC Protest Being Organized By ‘Obidients’ On Opposition

Peter Obi released some statements on his twitter page to disown the planned protest for the 18th of March being planned by the most vocal Obidient and most intolerant Obidient group on twitter space – peterObi ( save Nigeria group -USA)

My attention has been drawn to social media postings suggesting that a nation-wide groundswell “#ENDINEC”, “#ENDNigeria” Protest is being planned by the Obidients. We are aware that those postings are being orchestrated by the Opposition.

My position is clear: Without prejudice to constitutional dictates on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, I have publicly stated that in the matter of reclaiming our stolen mandate, we shall do so robustly, via the Courts and Due Process.

I am conscious that every so often, the Judiciary is called upon to vindicate itself on epochal national public-interest issues. The matter presently before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) is one such litmus test case.

Therefore, we are committed to pursuing Due Process in an unfettered manner. That is our primary and priority option. – PO

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1636701921674182662?t=cGuyWcoZ128aoGQXeimeVQ&s=19