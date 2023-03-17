Peter Obi Campaigns For LP Candidates In Okija, Aguleri & Ihiala In Anambra (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Peter Obi in Aguleri Anambra state.

There’s something incredibly selfless about Peter Obi still going around and vigorously campaigning for LP’s Gubernatorial candidates while simultaneously fighting for his mandate.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy