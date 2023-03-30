Peter Obi Congratulates Former IGP, Solomon Arase, On His Swearing-In As PSC Chairman

Peter Obi congratulates former IGP, Solomon arase

I congratulate former IGP Solomon Arase, on his swearing in as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission by HE President @MBuhari . As an experienced policeman and law enforcement officer, who served in various commands and formations of the Nigerian Police Force before rising to the apex position of Inspector-General of Police, he brings added value to his new position. He follows a succession of credible leaders of the Commission. I am certain he will perform creditably in his new assignment. -PO

