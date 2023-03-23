Peter Obi Meets With Labour Party’s Governorship Aspirants In Imo State – (Photos)

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi held an interactive meeting with Imo State Labour Party’s governorship aspirants, ahead of the party’s primaries, IGBERETV reports.

Obi wrote on his Twitter handle;

“I’m gratified that Barr. Julius Abure, National Chairman of Labour Party and I were able to meet with the Imo State LP Stakeholders and the Governorship Aspirants in an interactive meeting on the way forward in Imo State.

“Much grounds remain to be covered ahead of the 10th April Primaries. It is reassuring that the participants agreed to remain constructively engaged, and also work collectively towards a seamless and hitch free Primaries. -PO”

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1638950594915213336?t=eNyaddnj6hHkeCktnHLq3Q&s=19