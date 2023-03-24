Peter Obi’s Lead Lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN, Mourns The Death Of His Daughter

Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN Mourns Demise Of Daughter; NLS Set Sends Their Condolences

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and a Lead Counsel in the legal team of Labour Party’s presidential candidate pursuing his petition against the result of the 2023 Presidential election, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN has lost his second daughter, Nwankie Ikpeazu to the cold hands of death.

The daughter of the renowned legal luminary was said to have passed on last week after a brief illness and her funeral Mass has been fixed for the 24th of March, 2023 at their Onitsha hometown

As condolences continue to pour in, Dr Ikpeazu’s 1984 Law School classmates yesterday, 20th of March, 2023, visited his residence to sympathise with him over the unfortunate demise of his daughter

Below is the full text of the statement by the Ikpeazu Family:

It is with a heart filled with grief that the Family of Justice Chuba Ikpeazu, QS, of Umudei, Umuosma Quarters, Onitsha, announces the funeral rites of their daughter, Miss Nwankie Ikpeazu on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Aged 31, Nwankie, who died on Saturday, March 11, 2023, is the second daughter. of the Abuja-based legal luminary, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN.

The family decided on account of Nwankie’s youthful age to bury her remains within the shortest time frame to mitigate their grief.

According to a family funeral programme, a funeral service will be held at 9 am at the family Church, Our Saviours Church, Umudei, Umuosuma, off Mba Road, inland Town, Onitsha on Friday 24, 2023.

The Family, however, most graciously requests privacy at her funeral ceremonies and interment.

The body will be interred immediately after the service in the Family premises.

https://thenigerialawyer.com/onyechi-ikpeazu-san-mourns-demise-of-daughter-nls-set-sends-their-condolences/