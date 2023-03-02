Petition Seeking Visa Ban On Wike, Family Members Gets Over 200,000 Signatures

About 239,864 Nigerians have signed an online petition asking the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and the entirety of the European and Asian continents to revoke the visa of Rivers State Governor Nyesom.

The petitioners alleged that Mr Wike sabotaged the February 25 election in the state by sponsoring violence, voter intimidation, and suppression.

The progenitor of the petition, Onyebuchi Ezeagabu, claimed that Mr Wike was “operating to destroy the electoral process” and called for the cancellation of the governor’s and his family’s visas.

Mr Ezeagabu said, “The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been operating to destroy the electoral process in the state he governs.

“He is stirring up violence in Rivers State because he feels can travel out of the country at any time.

A signee, Amechi Victor, said, “He is against democracy in Nigeria. He just manipulated election results.”

Another person who supported the petition, Ugochi Agua-Onyekwelu, wrote, “This man has caused a lot of trouble and thuggery in the Nigerian political scene.

“He is always inciting people against the Igbos and has actually carried out the killing of thousands of Igbo men in his state at Obigbo, PH. He believes so much in violence and talks carelessly like a lout.”

But reacting, the director of publicity and communications for the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council, Ogbonnan Nwuke, dismissed the online petition.

Mr Nwuke, in an interview with newsmen, challenged the persons behind the online petition to provide proof to back up their claim.

https://dailynigerian.com/petition-seeking-visa-ban-wike/