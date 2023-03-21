Pictures From 2023 Northern Nigeria Peace Conference & Awards

Excitement As 2023 Northern Nigeria Peace Conference Ends, Top Personalities Honoured
The 2023 edition of the annual Northern Nigeria Peace Conference/Awards was on Thursday concluded with top personalities honoured for their outstanding roles in peace building
The event organised by Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe is part of efforts to deeply entrench peace and unity across the northern region of the country following an increasing ethnic and religious differences.
The region has, in recent times, witnessed escalating crises traceable to differences in culture and religion.
The 2023 edition, which is the 4th in the series, took place at Merit House Maitama Abuja.
It also featured the induction and conferment of fellowship in Science and Management of Crown Point International College of Health Science and Technology and Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership USA.
The convener of Northern Nigeria Peace conference and award, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe, said this year’s edition is aimed at consolidating the success stories of the conference recorded over the years.
According to him, all hands should be on the desk to raise the frontiers of unity and peaceful co-existence in northern Nigeria and the country at large.
Among those who were honoured include Hon Nasir Adhama, Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs, who was honoured with Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and inducted as fellow Science and Management
Others are Hon.Fatuhu Muhammed, Member representing Daura,Sandamu and Mai’adua federal constituency of katsina state, Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Leadership
Dr. Sanusi Ohiare
Former, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency.
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and induction of fellowship award on Science and Leadership
See the full list of awardees below:
Dr. Zwalbong Fanzhi Nimfa (FCA)
Jarumi of pligani and garkuwa barrat
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship in Science and Leadership
Sadiya bello barade
Founder, SBBM CHARITY FOUNDATION
CEO, SBBM FUNITURE
Northern Nigeria Award for excellence in Business and Community Development
Hajiya Salma Shema
CEO Executive Wears
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Ms. Fatima .O. Umar.
Creative Director, Lueur Aesthetics Nigeria
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Safina Asibi Mohammed
CEO, Alltine Consultants Ltd/ Alltine living Ltd
Northern Nigeria Award for excellence in Business and Community Development and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Princess Mariah Yakubu-Danjuma,
Director General
Women in politics,
Northern Nigeria Award for Excellence in Peace and Community Development and induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Princess Farida Ahmed
CEO, Premium Shelter
Northern Nigeria Real Estate Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Mohammed Tijjani Sabiu
CEO, Impeccabke Impressions
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Husnah beauty,
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Amb. Engr. Kingsley Agofure
Executive Director The Agofure Brothers Foundation
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Usman Sojaboy
90Day Fiance Cast Member, Singer, and Movie Actor.
Northern Nigeria Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year
Aisha lami Abdulsalam
CEO Avada Couture and Academy Abuja
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Induction of Fellowship in Science and Management.
Haruna Garba
Northern Nigeria Sport Personality of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Mrs Maryam Augie Abdulmumin
Executive Director, Founder ICF
Northern Nigeria Award for peace and community development and induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Muhammad Sani Garba
Executive Chairman, Business Visa Training Co. Ltd.
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Business Administration
Alhaji buhari s kanti dawisun kasar Hausa
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Sp SAFIYANU USMAN GWARZO, COMMANDER INTELLIGENCE IGP SPECIAL TASKFORCE ON PETROLEUM AND ILLEGAL BUNKERY LOGOS STATE
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Ali Isah Jita
Northern Nigeria Artist of the Year.
Dr Huda Fadoul Abacha
CEO, Huddaya Couture Limited
Northern Nigeria Fashion and Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Administration
Hajiya Raulanh Ladidi Usman
Northern Nigeria Award for Excellence in Business and Community Development
Mrs Fauziya Yahya
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year
Jacob Johnson Usman, SAN
Northern Nigeria Award for Excellence in Leadership Poise and Community Development and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Amb Mariam Ashley Yusuf
Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Amb Dr Kingsley Amafibe
Fellowship Award in Science and Technology
