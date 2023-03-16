Plateau Group Accuses Tallen, Dimka, Others Of Being PDP Mole In APC

Another group operating under the aegis of Plateau APC Renaissance Movement ( PAPCRM) on Thursday accused Minister of women affairs Dame Pauline Tallen of being insincere and working against her party the (APC) ahead of the 2023 Governorship elections in the state .

The group led by its Chairman Hon George Yilji , said we have it on good authority that the Minster and a federal lawmaker Hon.Komsol Alphonsus Longgap ,who got elected under the platform of our great party the APC has been deeply involved in large scale anti party activities and has thrown their support to the main opposition party in the state .

They added that ” We have it on good authority that Pauline Tallen also worked against the party in the recently concluded Presidential election in the state but hurriedly went to congratulate the President elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was declared winner .”

The group alleged that ” As we speak , Tallen has directed her supporters led by Comrade Prince Maiphen who served as a member of the Presidential Campaign council of the APC now Presidential elect Bola Tinubu to work for the PDP Governorship Candidate Caleb Mutfwang.

The group also accused the Incumbent Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Senator Hezekiah Dimka of allegedly working for the opposition in the forthcoming Governorship polls and called on the National headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel the Senator for anti-party activities.

The group further alleged that Senator Dimka’s and his followers have endorsed the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, a lawyer, for the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

Members of the group, the group alleged comprised of some governorship aspirant including Senator Dimka , who contested the APC primaries and lost to the Candidate of the APC Dr Nentawe Yilwatda .

According to the group, “it noted that Senator Dimka and his cohorts should be cut to size by the hierarchy of the party, adding that he should not be allowed to think that he is bigger than the party.”

“We call on the party APC at the national to impose maximum sanction on the recalcitrant Senator, Pauline Tallen ,Hon Komsol and others working against the APC in our state as we approach the Governorship election.”

They added that “Governor Simon Lalong and the Governorship Candidate of the APC Dr Nentawe Yilwatda has showed capacity in taking the party to victory .”

” Party politics has rules and regulations. Senator Dimka ,the Minister of women affairs Dame Pauline Tallen and their cohorts have been destabilizing the APC for a while ,they worked against our party at the recently conducted Presidential election and are planning to do so in the Governorship polls .”

The national leadership of the APC, led by Senator Adamu Abdullahi must as a matter of urgency expel Dimka and his cohorts from the party.

“This is necessary to ensure that the party goes into the Governorship 2023 election as a united front as it is very dangerous to deal with enemies within the APC .”

