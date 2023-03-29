Please Stop Calling Emergency Room To Request For My Number – Pretty Firefighter

Nigerian firefighter, Dooshima Dennis, has pleaded with her admirers to stop calling the fire service emergency room to request for her phone number as they are putting her in trouble, IGBERETV reports.

She made the plea through her Twitter handle on Monday, March 27, 2023. She wrote;

“Stop calling the fire service emergency room to request for my number please. You guys are putting me in trouble here pls I’m begging.”

https://twitter.com/DooshDennis/status/1640296612248289280?t=_fi2-lvmvFaDW5eGL6-McQ&s=19