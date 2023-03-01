Police Convene Meeting Of Critical Stakeholders Towards Ensuring Peace In Lagos

Lagos State Police Command @LagosPoliceNG

POLICE CONVENE MEETING OF CRITICAL STAKEHOLDERS TOWARDS ENSURING LASTING PEACE IN LAGOS

– Call on political/traditional/religious leaders to preach peace

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, today convened a meeting of political parties, traditional rulers, religious/youth/market leaders, media influencers and other opinion moulders at the POWA Hall of the Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos.

The meeting which was convened to address security concerns within the state following the Presidential Election and in view of the coming Gubernatorial Election provided the opportunity for Lagosians to ventilate their concerns, point out areas of security needs and recommend strategies that would help curb any form of violence within the state.

The Commissioner of Police reminded influential people that, they have an important role in setting an example and can help ensure that peace is maintained by speaking out against any form of violence or aggression.

CP Idowu Owohunwa also charged stakeholders in the state to eschew violence and preach peace, tolerance and rule of law to their teaming followers. He equally gave the assurance that the Command will not hesitate to protect law-abiding citizens and deal with trouble makers in accordance with the law.

Some attendees at the stakeholders meeting include:

Barrister Femi Falana SAN, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, Barrister Monday Ubani (NBA Chairman Ikeja), Eze Ndigbo of Alimosho, Igwe Lawrence, Eze Ndigbo of Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba, Alhaji Suleiman Baba, representing the Arewa Council of Chiefs, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, Mr. Mobolaji Olusegun, Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council, Mr Folarin Falana aka Falz, Debo Adedayo aka Mr Makaroni amongst others.

SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra,

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State Command,

Ikeja-Lagos.

March 1, 2023.