Police Declare Bauchi Lawmaker, Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu Wanted (Photo)

The Nigeria police has declared a member of the House of Representatives, Bauchi Federal Constituency, Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu, wanted, IGBERETV reports.

A gazette citing CRO Form 5 issued from the Office of the Inspector General of Police, says Yakubu is being wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace, and culpable homicide.

The police is asking anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact them, promising N1m as a bounty on the lawmaker.

