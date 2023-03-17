Police Impose Movement Restriction In Abia As Elections Hold Saturday

Abia State Police Command has announced the restriction of vehicular movement in the state as governorship and state assembly elections hold on Saturday, ABN TV reports.

The command’s spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna in a statement made available to ABN TV on Friday said the restriction of vehicular movements takes effect from midnight of Friday to 6pm of Saturday 18/03/23, while that the command has placed a ban on Security escorts of VIPs to the polls, non-participation of State Security outfits on the election security management as well as unauthorized use of Sirens, covered number plates and tinted glasses.

The command announced that only those on essential duties such as INEC officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to Medical Emergencies, Fire-fighters, etc are exempted from restrictions on vehicular movements.

He said all security escorts and aides attached to VIPs and Politicians are sternly warned not to accompany their principals to polling units/ collation centres.

“The order which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies ineffective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

“The Commissioner of Police further warns that anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned and emphasizes that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres;

“While sympathizing with well-meaning citizens on the inconveniences the restriction may cause, the CP urges all active electorates to be law-abiding and turn out en masse to exercise their franchise.

“Shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, snatching of ballot boxes, and other criminal act(s) as the Force and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of extant laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are brought to book”.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/police-impose-movement-restriction-in-abia-as-polls-hold-saturday/