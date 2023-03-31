Popular Dancer, Korra Obidi Buys $1.6M Home In USA (Video, Photo)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LgGGSRBz_s

Korra Obidi, a renowned dancer, recently announced on her official social media account that she has purchased a $1.6 million house in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

In her post, she referred to herself as the proud landlady of this magnificent property. Accompanied by her mother, Korra was filmed signing the documents for the house, visibly ecstatic throughout the process. Her joy was palpable, as evidenced by her smiling and laughing throughout the video.

After the signing was complete, Korra’s mother whispered to her, “you did it,” to which Korra responded, “we did it.” Korra then got up and celebrated by dancing while holding the papers in her hand. In the video, she captioned the moment by saying, “Small nyash, Big God. The naked divorced disgrace don buy house.”

