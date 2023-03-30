https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM0LpV5wD5s

Portable Admits To Beating Up His Former Signee Who Reported Him To Police

Nigerian singer, Portable has said that the boy he beat up that went to write a petition against him, was his apprentice, IGBERETV reports.

Men of the Ogun state police command stormed his bar on Tuesday to pick him up but he resisted arrest, saying they did not have a warrant. The police later disclosed that they received a petition against the singer and had invited him over for questioning over five times but he ignored them. The police command said after securing a warrant, they went to pick him up from his bar but he resisted arrest.

His former signee, Manny Monie, in a video posted online, revealed he was the one who wrote the petition to the police against the singer. According to Monie, the petition was written in December last year and that efforts to get Portable to come for questioning proved abortive.

‘’I was the one that wrote the petition against portable. It is not today we wrote the petition. We wrote it since December last year. The police have tried their possible best. They did not want his name to ‘spoil’ online so they invited him over. They gave him at least three months to say his own side of the story. He beat me, assaulted me, seized my property , made false allegations against me online.”, Monie said

Reacting to the video by his former signee, Portable accused Manny Monie of being a fraudster. He said Monie was his apprentice and that he indeed assaulted Monie. He said beating up his apprentice is not something the police should get involved in.

‘’That boy wey I beat, he’s my boy. I’m a boss to him. Oga go beat apprentice na? That one no mean say make Police come say make dem come arrest you. This boy is my boy. He’s into Yahoo [Internet fraud]. I advised him to quit but he still dey do the scam dey go. Then I pursued him. I beat him. I flogged him. Now you want to arrest me because of I flogged him? He come to write a petition about me, about a celebrity superstar. He’s a Yahoo boy. Yahoo boy came to lay a complaint. He write petition about superstar celebrity. My work is legit. I do music for a living. I no fear anybody, na only God I fear,” he said.

