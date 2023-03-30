Portable Is Every Lawyer’s Nightmare – Inibehe Effiong

Popular Nigerian legal practitioner, Inibehe Effiong, has said that singer Portable is every lawyer’s nightmare when it comes to dealing with difficult clients, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Facebook page, Effiong said that the singer is the type of client who will do and say things that are contradictory to a lawyer’s strategy. He wrote;

"When it comes to having problematic, difficult and deviant clients, Portable is every lawyer's nightmare. He is the type of client that will be doing things and making comments that are counter productive to a lawyer's strategy."

Effiong shared his opinion after the singer resisted arrest by some men of the Ogun police command who stormed his bar to arrest him for failing to honour several invitations sent to him.

Subsequently, Portable made a video in which he admitted to beating up his former signee who reported him to the police.

