Portable Storms Streets To Give Out To The Less Privileged On His Birthday (Video)

In celebration of his birthday on Sunday, March 12, singer Portable has stormed the streets to give out to the less privileged.

The controversial singer, who is well known for his charitable hearts, posted videos of him on the streets as he gave out money and food stuffs to people.

The singer no doubt caused chaos as everyone was scrambling for money and food items.

Sharing the video, Portable stated that he has no idea where God is taking him to but he trust that every fall is a chance to rise.

Portable declared that he is never done until he wins. He added that the person he is going to become will shock people.

“God I have no idea where you are taking me but I trust you. Every fall is a chance to rise. I’m not down until I win. Zazuu the person I am becoming is going to shock you people Lola Kun Fa ya kun Alekun alekun Omo Olohun Wahala”.

Source: https://www.kemifilani.ng/entertainment/portable-storms-streets-to-give-out-to-the-less-privileged