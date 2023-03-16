POS Operators Charged ₦3k Per ₦10k Withdrawn Today In Benin City

In spite of the order given by CBN on POS charges, the Road Side POS Terminal operators still take 30% or more as charges for cash withdrawals.

The CBN should as a matter of urgency approach this matter sternly by making cash available at commercial banks and also asking the staff of these banks desist from owning POS terminals for cash-in, cash-out transactions.

The masses are being exploited by these POS operators who take advantage of the present cash crunch to inflict untold hardship on the common man.

This evil practice must stop!