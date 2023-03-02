Pregnant Woman Killed, Foetus Removed In Benue

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The corpse of a young woman has been found dumped near Judges Quarters in Makurdi, Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that the incident happened barely a few days ago after the police recovered the corpse of an undergraduate in the same area.

A witness, who craved anonymity, alleged that the victim was a pregnant mentally ill woman roaming the vicinity, adding that her killers tore her tummy open and went away with her foetus.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, noting that the body has been removed.
https://dailytrust.com/pregnant-woman-killed-foetus-removed-in-benue/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy