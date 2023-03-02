The corpse of a young woman has been found dumped near Judges Quarters in Makurdi, Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that the incident happened barely a few days ago after the police recovered the corpse of an undergraduate in the same area.

A witness, who craved anonymity, alleged that the victim was a pregnant mentally ill woman roaming the vicinity, adding that her killers tore her tummy open and went away with her foetus.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, noting that the body has been removed.

https://dailytrust.com/pregnant-woman-killed-foetus-removed-in-benue/