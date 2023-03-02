President Buhari Commissions State And Federal Projects In Maiduguri (Photos)

The Incumbent President Major-General Muhammadu Buhari retd Tours Ruins of Maiduguri Monday Market, Commissions State and Federal Government Projects and Inaugurates NNPC Ltd Power Plant in Maiduguri, Borno State on 2nd Mar 2023

President Buhari with L-R: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Borno Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum and Vice President-Elect Senator Kashim Shettima during the Tour of Ruins of Maiduguri Monday Market in Borno State on 2nd Mar 2023

President Buhari with R-L: Former Borno Governor Ali Modu Sheriff, Vice President-Elect Senator Kashim Shettima and Borno Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum during the commissioning of Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road in Maiduguri, Borno State on 2nd Mar 2023

President Buhari with R-L: GCEO NNPC Ltd Mele Kyari, Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu, Borno Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum and Vice President-Elect Senator Kashim Shettima during the Inauguration of the NNPC Ltd Power Plant in Maiduguri, Borno State on 2nd Mar 2023.

SOURCE https://twitter.com/VictorG63538936/status/1631371066374336512?t=TxuTaOi1zy24uSmn6Zor-Q&s=08