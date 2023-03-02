President Of France, Emmanuel Macron Congratulates Bola Tinubu

President Emmanuel Macron of France has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on his victory in the February 25 election.

The President-elect confirmed this to newsmen after presenting his Certificate of Return to President Buhari in his country home, Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday night, March 1.

Recall that Tinubu had earlier on Wednesday received the Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja before embarking on the trip to Daura alongside his Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu, who was reacting to questions on messages of congratulations he so far received since his declaration by INEC as President-elect, said

”Oh very many, many of that, in fact as far as Europe, the stock market reacted positively well, there was a goodwill message from Macron, the President of France.”

On his mission to Daura, the president-elect said

"I came to present the certificate of return to him (Buhari) as the party leader and commend his efforts in supporting democracy in Africa."