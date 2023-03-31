Presidential Election Not A Reflection Of People’s Will – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the just concluded election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the poll did not reflect the choice made by Nigerians.

This is even as he noted that the election could have been cancelled if it had taken place in more advanced nations of the world.

Kwankwaso stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the first post-2023 election meeting of the party’s National Executive Council.

The election “is not a reflection of the minds of Nigerians,” he said, even as he chided the ruling All Progressives Congress for allegedly manipulating the electioneering process in its favour.

He called on leaders and members of the party to work harder in preparation for the next election cycle in 2027, saying, “We have four years to reposition the party to deliver positive change to Nigerians.

“We joined this party barely one year ago, but with the performance we have seen, I believe we should all congratulate ourselves.

“We have done well and what is even more important is that almost everybody now believes that the NNPP is a party for the future.

“Immediately after this election, some people visited me to say that now, we have seen the light and before 2027, they are going to join our party.

“The challenge of the time is very critical, because this is the first time in the history of this country where we have a party, especially after the establishment of the two parties across the country, that within the shortest possible time, had this kind of popularity based on the integrity, hardwork and commitment to this country.

“I believe it is time we congratulate ourselves and also tighten our seatbelt to go back to our constituencies and work much harder.

“I also believe that now, we have more years to strategize and push forward the party so that more people are accommodated as members and leadership at various levels of the party; even in terms of number and quality so that Nigerians can have the opportunity to have a positive change that our party, the NNPP stands for in this country.”

