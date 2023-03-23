Profile Of Ahmad Aliyu, Sokoto Governor-Elect

Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto (born 1 January 1970) is a Nigerian politician who is the governor-elect of Sokoto State. He was a former commissioner and was the deputy governor of Sokoto State from 2015 until his resignation in 2018.

Early life and background

Ahmed Aliyu was born on 1 January 1970, in Tudun wada at Sokoto metropolis, Sokoto state, Nigeria. He has worked as a cashier, an auditor and an accountant. He was deputy director of Finance and Supply, Sabon-Birni Local Government, 1996 to 1998; Director of Finance and Supply, Kebbe Local Chief Accountant Local Government Service Commission, 2004 to 2007. He was a two-term Commissioner and the first Executive Secretary of Police Trust Fund (PTF).

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmad_Aliyu