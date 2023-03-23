Profile Of Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State Governor-Elect

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang (born 12 March 1965) is a Nigerian lawyer and politician, who is the governor-elect of Plateau State.

He is a former Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caleb_Mutfwang

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang was declared winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Plateau State, having won the majority of the votes cast across the 17 LGAs of the State.

Declaring the results of the governorship election at INEC state office, Miango Road, Kufang, Jos, on Monday, the Returning Officer and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lafia, Prof. Idris Amali, said Mutfwang of the PDP scored a total votes of 525,299 to defeat his closest rival, Nentawe Yilwatda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 481,370 votes.