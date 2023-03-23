Profile Of Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, Benue Governor-Elect

Hyacinth Iormem Alia (born 14 May 1966) is a Nigerian Catholic cleric and politician, who is the governor-elect of Benue State.

Early life and education

Hyacinth Alia was born on 14 May 1966, in Mbangur, Mbadede, Vandeikya local government area of Benue State. He got his First School Leaving Certificate from St. Francis Primary school, Agidi, Mbatiav in Gboko local government area of the state and in 1983, he enrolled at St. James Minor Seminary, Makurdi, where he began his religious career. He gained admission to study at St. Augustine’s Major Seminary, Jos. He studied for a Diploma in Religious studies in 1987 and a Bachelor of Arts in Sacred Theology in 1990. In 1999, he obtained a Master’s in Religious Education (Psychology and Counseling) at Fordham University, Bronx, New York City, USA.[6] In 2004, he got an additional master’s degree in biomedical ethics from Duquesne University, Pennsylvania, US, in 2004 and a doctorate degree in the same course and the same university in 2005.

Career

Hyacinth Alia was ordained a Catholic Priest on 7 July 1990, by Bishop Athanasius Atule Usuh of Makurdi Catholic Diocese.

