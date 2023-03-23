Profile Of Dauda Lawal, Zamfara Governor-Elect

Dauda Lawal (born 2 September 1965) is a Nigerian banker and politician who is the governor-elect of Zamfara state. He was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Nigerian gubernatorial elections defeating the incumbent Governor Bello Matawalle of the APC.

He is an established leader in the Nigerian Banking Industry and is known to be one of the key players in the financial sector of the Nigerian Economy as he served as the executive director, Public Sector North, of First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Early life

Dauda Lawal, an ethnic Muslim Hausa from Zamfara State, Dauda was born on 2 September 1965 into a humble family popularly known in the textile industry in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Education

Lawal graduated from Ahmadu Bello University in 1987 with B.Sc. in political science. he obtained an M.Sc. in political science/international relations from the same university in 1992, and holds a PhD in business administration from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, before going further to develop himself by taking courses at prestigious universities, including the London School of Economics, Harvard Business School, Oxford University Business School and Lagos Business School among others.

Professional career

He started his working career in 1989 as a political education officer with the Agency for Mass Mobilization for Social and Economic Reliance Nigeria. In 1989, he joined Westex Nigeria Limited as an assistant general manager. In 1994 he was appointed as an assistant consular officer (immigration), and later chief protocol officer, Embassy of Nigeria, Washington, D.C., US. Dauda Lawal joined First Bank of Nigeria Plc in May 2003; as relationship manager, commercial banking, and was at various times senior manager, Abuja Area office, business development manager, Abuja, principal manager, group head PSG II, assistant general manager (business development manager), Maitama, deputy general manager (business development manager), Maitama/group head public sector, Abuja. Between October 2010 and September 2011, Lawal was elevated to the position of executive vice president, public sector, North of First Bank of Nigeria Plc. In September 2012 he became executive director, Public Sector North, of First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Political career

Lawal ran for office of the governor of Zamfara state in the APC primary election held in 2018 but lost to Mukhtar Shehu Idris.

He ran again in the PDP primary in 2022 and was nominated the party’s flag bearer. In March 2023, he defeated incumbent Bello Matawalle to be elected governor of Zamfara State.

Corruption Allegations

An anti-corruption group, Nigeria public Transparency Initiative Group (NPTIG) has called on the federal government and other anti-graft agencies to investigate the source of $40 million allegedly traced to Dauda Lawal as a former Executive Director of the first Bank. The group National coordinator, Dr Hamisu Bayero, disclosed this in s statement issued to journalist in Sokoto. Where he urged the relevant authorities to compile Dauda Lawal account for how he got the $40 million, since the bank’s rules prevented him from carrying out any business while in office as executive director.The group urged the relevant authorities including the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to carry out a holistic investigation in unveiling such a suspicious amount of money. The group also urged the anti-graft agencies not to enter a plea-bargain deal on the matter, saying such negotiation with suspect is like condoning criminal activities especially on issues that Borden on Corruption, stealing and other crimes the EFCC had earlier confiscated Dauda Lawal on Allegations that it was proceeds of corruption.

Awards

FirstBank CEO Merit Award for Outstanding Performance as the “Best Business Development Manager” in 2006 and “The Most Enterprising Staff” in 2009.

