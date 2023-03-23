Profile Of Peter Mbah, Enugu Governor-Elect

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah (born 17 March 1972) is a Nigerian maritime lawyer, financial analyst, and politician. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd. Mbah is a native of Owo in Nkanu East Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu state, Nigeria. He is a Fellow of the Certified Institute of Public Administration and Management (CIPM), a member of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and Nigerian Bar Association.

He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). On May 25, 2022, Peter Mbah emerged as the Enugu state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of Nigeria`s 2023 general elections, following the primary election held in Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, with a total of 790 votes out the 807 cast by the delegates.

Currently the Executive Governor Elect In the last 2023 Enugu state Gubernatorial election under People Democratic Party].

Early life and education

Peter Mbah was born in Enugu to the family of Chief Gilbert Ekete Mbah from Ashishi Owo, Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State. He attended Army Children’s School, Bori Camp, Portharcourt and Owode High School, Owode Egba Ogun State. Mbah studied law at the University of East London, U.K., earning a Bachelor of Laws in 2000. He then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar. He has a master’s degree in Maritime and Commercial Law awarded by Lagos State University in 2004. Mbah holds an MBA from IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona Spain, and Post Graduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. He was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Political Science by Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, in 2021.

Career

After graduation, Dr. Peter Mbah participated in the National Youth Service Corps in Udeh and Associates law firm in Lagos. As an entrepreneur, he founded the Peter Mbah Investments Limited in 1992, a service provider in the oil and gas sector. He is the founder of GILPEL Industries Ltd., an importer of general goods between 1993 to 1997, and also founded the FOCUS International Schools in Lagos state. Mbah is the sole agent of International Oil Corporation, a U.S.A oil and gas company based in Fresno, California. He is the founder/CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd. This establishment completed the development of Single Point Monitoring (SPM), Conventional Buoy Mooring (CBM) and storage facilities in Lekki Free Trade Zone in 2021.

Political career

Dr. Mbah was appointed Chief of Staff in 2003 and subsequently as Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development by Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani. He was a member of the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee, the Enugu State Executive Council as well as a member of the State Security Council. He also served as Chairman of the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee’s Sub-Committee on Legal Matters, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Enugu State Insurance Company, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Enugu State Finance and Investment Company, Chairman of the Enugu State Tenders’ Board. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). On May 25, 2022, Peter Mbah emerged as the Enugu state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of Nigeria`s 2023 general elections, following the primary election held in Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, with a total of 790 votes out the 807 cast by the delegates.

Philanthropy

Dr. Peter Mbah is the founder of Peter Mbah Foundation (PMF), a not for profit and non political organization aimed at improving standards of living in rural communities and human capital development.

Awards and recognition

Newswatch magazine as one of the ten most outstanding Commissioners in Nigeria in 2005.

Honorary Doctorate degree in Political Science from Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.

Personal life

Dr. Peter Mbah is married to Nkechinyere Mbah, and together they have four children.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Mbah