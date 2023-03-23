Profile Of Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State Governor-Elect

Amaopusenibo Siminalayi “Sim” Fubara, was the former accountant general (from December 23, 2020 to May 2022) of Rivers State, Nigeria. Sim Fubara was pronounced the elected Governor of Rivers State on the 20th day of March 2023 by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. He was born in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Early life and education

He was born in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State. He studied Accountancy at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology. He got his MBA and MSc in 2013 and 2016 respectively from the University of Port Harcourt.

Career

Sim started his career in 2003 as a principal accountant with the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board. He rose to the position of director of finance and accounts at the State’s government house in 2015 and rose to the position of permanent secretary in March 2020. He was appointed the accountant general of Rivers State on December 23, 2020, up till May 2022, when he won the People’s Democratic Party governorship primaries for the 2023 general elections. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Fellow of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

Controversy

In May 2022, Fubara and 58 other government officials were declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for a NGN 435 billion fraud. He was also wanted for a NGN 117 billion fraud alongside four other Rivers State government officials. Additional charges by the EFCC included alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office.

Personal life

Fubara is a knight of St. Christopher (KSC) Order of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion. He holds the traditional chieftaincy title of Amaopu-Senibo of Opobo Kingdom. He is married and has three children.

