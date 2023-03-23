Profile Of Uba Sani, Kaduna Governor-Elect

Uba Sani is a Nigerian engineer and politician who is the governor-elect of Kaduna State. He has served as senator for Kaduna Central since 2019. He was elected on 23 February 2019, under the platform of the All Progressive Congress. He defeated the incumbent senator Shehu Sani of the PRP.

Early life

Uba Sani was born on 31 December 1970 in Zaria local government area of Kaduna State. A Mechanical Engineer by training, he holds a Master of Science degree in Finance from the University of Calabar and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Abuja.

Uba Sani protested against military authoritarianism in Nigeria, leaving behind a footprint of bravery and patriotism. He deployed his organization and networking skills in creating a strategic base for the pro-democracy movement in Northern Nigeria. He also made ample use of his civil society organization, the Movement for Freedom and Justice to champion the rights of the underprivileged and offered them unfettered access to justice. He has held successfully the roles of the National Vice Chairman (North) of Campaign for Democracy (CD) and Deputy National Chairman (North) of the Joint Action Committee (JACON) led by the legendary Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN.

Politics

Sani went into politics after the return of Democracy in Nigeria in 1999, and supported the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. After winning the presidential election, Sani was appointed Special advisor on public affairs to the president. He also worked at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on some advisory roles to the then FCT Minister, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and the Kaduna State Ministry of Housing and Works. In 2011, Sani contested in the People’s Democratic Party primaries for the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat but he lost the primaries, and in 2015, he was appointed by the Kaduna state governor Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai as the Special Adviser, Political and intergovernmental affairs. However, in 2019, Sani showed interest and contested the second time for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat under the ruling political party, All Progressives Congress, APC and was elected senator during the February 2019 Nigeria general elections. In 2022, Uba Sani picked APC nomination forms for 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

2023 elections

Sani emerged the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Kaduna State for 2023 elections. He defeated Sani Sha’aban and Bashir Abubakar to emerge winner at the primaries. Uba Sani is believed to be El-Rufai’s anointed candidate.[8]

Kaduna Guber elections

Senator Uba Sani won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent the party at the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Senator Uba Sani still occupies the Senatorial Seat representing Kaduna Central at the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uba_Sani