Profile Of Umar Namadi, Jigawa Governor-Elect

Umar Namadi (born 7 April 1963) is a Nigerian accountant and politician who is the governor-elect of Jigawa State. He has served as the deputy governor of Jigawa State since 2019.

Background

Namadi was born on 7 April 1963 in Kafin Hausa, then Northern Region. He became qualified as a chartered accountant in 1993 and holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Bayero University Kano where he earlier obtained his first Degree of Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1987.

Career

Alhaji Namadi is the founder of Namadi, Umar & Co Chartered Accountants firm based in Kano was from 1993 an Associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Management, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation until 2010 when he became a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. Alhaji Namadi was also engaged in research works, on Sources and Application of Funds, Auditing a Computerized Information System and Community Banking. As the pioneer Head of Dangote Group Management Accounts Department, the finance expert was responsible for the establishment and foundation laying for the production of monthly management accounts for Dangote Group. Until his appointment, the commissioner was a member of the state committee on verification and validation of contracts as well as that of verification and staff audit.

