Ramadan Is Next Week! Are You Preparing For The Blessed Month?

As-Salaam-Alaikum,

The holy month of Ramadan is almost here, and it’s time to start preparing ourselves for this blessed time of the year. Ramadan is a time of spiritual renewal, self-reflection, and deepening our connection with Allah.

In order to make the most out of this month, it is important to start preparing ourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually. Some tips for preparing for Ramadan include:

– Start adjusting your sleep schedule so that you can wake up early for Suhoor and be well-rested for the day ahead.

– Increase your Quran recitation and start memorizing new verses or Surahs.

– Prepare your meal plans and stock up on healthy food options.

– Make a list of personal goals that you would like to achieve during the month, such as giving more to charity, improving your character, or spending more time with family.

Let us all make the most out of this blessed month and strive to become better Muslims. May Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds during this time.