Ramadan Series: Is It Obligatory To Pray Taraweeh In Congregation

Question:✍🏿 Is it obligatory to pray Taraweeh in congregation?

Dr Sharof: Firstly, Taraweeh in itself is not obligatory. It’s a prophetic tradition that attracts a great reward for whoever prays it. Allaah is the One who made Ramadaan obligatory; Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, is the one who made Taraweeh Sunnah. Holding fast to it is from goodness. However, it’s then left to individuals to determine whether to pray it at home with proper focus and humility without sleeping or in the mosque (with the congregation) is better. If you know that praying it in the mosque will make it easy for you, and won’t make you sleep, so that you do not miss this great reward, then pray it in the mosque. Pray it in the mosque; that’s it.

Source: Q&A session of the tape, “Preparation for Ramadaan” Date: 5-5-2018

Transcribed by Aboo Aaishah Al Odeomeey