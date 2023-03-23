Ramadan: Tinubu Prays For Peace, Unity And Harmony In Nigeria

As muslims begin to observe the holy month of Ramadan, Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu prays for peace, unity and harmony in Nigeria during the holy month, IGBERETV reports.

His tweets read;

“As we embark on fasting and spiritual reflection, let us proceed, imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, self – discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, compassion and generousity that lie at the heart of Islam.

“Let us strive to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) example of humility, forgiveness, and service to others.

May this Ramadan bring us all closer to Allah. May our fasting and prayers be accepted.

“May this holy month be a time of peace, unity, and harmony in Nigeria and for all humanity.

Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims in Nigeria and across the world!”

