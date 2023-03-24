Reflect On These Quran Verses Anytime You Want To Commit A Sin

And indeed, [appointed] over you are keepers,
Noble and recording;
They know whatever you do.
(Al-infitar #10-12)

Man does not utter any word except that with him is an observer prepared [to record]
Qaf #18

