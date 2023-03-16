Rivers: ADC Candidate & Deputy (Tonto Dikeh) Endorse Tonye Cole For Governor (Pics)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Governorship Candidate for Rivers State, Hon Tonte Ibraye alongside his Deputy, Tonto Dike, on Thursday via a press conference, collapsed their political structure and endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Patrick Tonye Cole in the forthcoming March 18 Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections.

Ibraye, Dike to Cole: “We are solidly and unapologetically behind Patrick Tonye Cole, the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State for Saturday’s governorship election.”

