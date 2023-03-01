Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League Player Of The Month For February With 8 Goals

The greatest footballer of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo as won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for February with eight goals and two assists in four games

Portuguese superstar finally found his feet at his new club, recording two assists alongside his eight strikes. Ronaldo’s efforts have helped cement Al-Nassr’s place at the top of the table, and his performances were rewarded with the individual monthly prize, previously handed to Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari.

