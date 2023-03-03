Rotimi Victor Rhodes-vivour Foundation Endorses Sanwo-Olu For A Second Term

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

#SanwoLekansi: The Rotimi Victor Rhodes-Vivour Foundation has shown their support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a 2nd Term, due to his achievements in various sectors across the State especially on Education, Transportation and the Health Sector. https://twitter.com/Topsyken/status/1631551902369316868?t=UJNSJF2JS0tBFcuyXWTnOA&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy