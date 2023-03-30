Sanwo-Olu And Hamzat Receive Certificates Of Return

FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu and his Deputy @drobafemihamzat today received their Certificates of return today at the @inecnigeria State Secretariat, 6 Birrel Avenue, Yaba Lagos State.
https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1641399641731104769?t=j5huKjOjhfEB981ijL6GiA&s=19

